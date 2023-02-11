José Aldo Victorious In Pro Boxing Debut

Former UFC Featherweight Champion José Aldo is officially 1-0 in the world of professional boxing.

‘Junior’ cruised to a relatively one-sided decision victory over Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano over six rounds. Just one judge scored one round in Zambrano’s favor. Aldo’s counter-striking and pressure were simply too much for his opponent to adequately handle. The longtime MMA star received a stellar reaction from the crowd as he waged war in the boxing ring.

Crowd loving every punch thrown#ShootoBoxing pic.twitter.com/mhIeEzPj4i — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Aldo’s boxing debut took place at the Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He rarely looked to be in any real danger against Zambrano, frequently attacking on the inside and only occasionally needing to cover up and play it safe against his opponent.

Jose Aldo’s return to boxing:pic.twitter.com/IlKJFTPt6N — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2023

The fourth round saw Zambrano make a slight comeback, sinking in several significant strikes and keeping Aldo’s pressure at bay. In one of the more eyebrow-raising moments of the clash, ‘Junior’ wound up connecting on Zambrano with an untimely low blow, briefly putting the fight on hold. The fight wound up having another quick delay in round five when the pair endured a rough-looking clash of heads mid-exchange.

By round six, though, it was plain as day that Aldo had this one in the bag. Utilizing sharp, crisp movement, ‘Scarface’ wore Zambrano down with body shots whilst keeping his own chin tucked and safe from his foes’ shots.

Death, taxes, whiffing on punches against Jose Aldo#ShootoBoxing pic.twitter.com/5LwAFJXvtP — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Now undefeated in pro boxing, Aldo already has his next fight lined up.

José Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens Set For April 1

‘Junior’ will next go toe-to-toe with one of the UFC featherweight division’s hardest strikers. Jeremy Stephens has never fought in pro boxing before and is currently 1-2 in the PFL’s lightweight division.

The exciting match-up will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Should Aldo get the better of ‘Lil Heathen’, rumors suggest a colossal exhibition fight could be waiting for him.

An Aldo vs. Mayweather match-up would make for a blockbuster crossover bout between icons of their respective combat sports. ‘Money’ has enjoyed the world of crossover fights immensely since retiring from pro competition after his 50th pro boxing win back in August 2017 over Conor McGregor.

Would you like to see José Aldo vs. Floyd Mayweather?