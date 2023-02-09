Josh Emmett Throws Out An Accusation At His Critics

No.5-ranked UFC featherweight Josh Emmett is unfazed by those who have criticized his upcoming title opportunity.

At UFC 284 this weekend, ‘The Fighting Falmer’ will do battle with the No.2-ranked Yair Rodriguez for the Interim Featherweight Championship. In the main event of the same show, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Championship.

The announcement of Emmett entering the title picture came as a surprise to some. At No.5 in the rankings, he leapfrogged Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega, and former champion Max Holloway to get the interim shot. Interestingly, Holloway and Allen are set to clash later this year.

Currently on a five-fight winning streak, the latest of Emmett’s victories may be the primary cause of the criticism raised against his title opportunity. Back in June 2022, Emmett emerged victorious via a controversial split-decision against Calvin Kattar.

“Most Of Them Are Like These Bot Accounts” – Josh Emmett

During a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Josh Emmett was asked for his thoughts on his critics. Emmett dismissing many of them as either fake social media accounts or trolls.

“It doesn’t matter, most of them are like these bot accounts or fake burner accounts or people knocking people’s success,” Emmett said. “It’s just because they cannot do it, I don’t know, I really don’t. I could care less about what people like that say. Even if people that are just talking s*** online and things like that behind a computer or phone, it’s like- they’re probably not doing too well themselves so, you know, I wish them the best but could care less about their opinion.”

Considering both Emmett’s and Rodriguez’s striking prowess, many are expecting an action-packed clash at UFC 284. For Emmett, arguably the biggest power puncher in the featherweight division, keeping the fight on the feet could be advantageous, even against the fast hands of ‘El Pantera’.

Do you agree with Josh Emmett’s take on online criticism?