Justin Gaethje Believes He Has “A Lot To Prove” In Return At UFC 286

Justin Gaethje believes he has a number of “haters” to silence when he returns to action later this month.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion is set to cross the pond to feature at the first UK-held pay-per-view event since 2016 on March 18. He’ll make the walk inside the O2 Arena for the UFC 286 co-main event, which will see him do battle with fast-rising 155lber Rafael Fiziev.

For Gaethje, the London-held outing will mark his first since falling short of the lightweight throne for the second time in his UFC career last May. In the UFC 274 headliner, “The Highlight” fell to a first-round submission loss to former champion Charles Oliveira.

Previously, Gaethje suffered a similar fate in his first attempt at achieving undisputed status. The then-interim titleholder was choked unconscious by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in 2020.

Having failed to have his hand raised on both occasions, Gaethje believes he has something to prove when he makes the walk for the first time since his loss to “Do Bronx.”

Gaethje Looks To ‘Shut The Haters Up’ At UFC 286

Ahead of his trip across the Atlantic, Gaethje is uploading a video series on YouTube that’s covering his UFC 286 training camp. In the first episode, the 34-year-old Arizona native provided a brief assessment of what’s at stake for him on March 18.

Having experienced another failed title bid in 2022, Gaethje believes he has a sizable group of detractors to prove wrong. While that ultimately entails a return to contention and long-awaited championship crowning, it begins with delivering an emphatic performance against the #6-ranked Fiziev.

“Coming off a loss is always a little different to coming off a win, especially after a loss in a championship fight,” Gaethje said. “Lot to prove. There’s a lot of haters to shut up and a lot of believers to prove right. So it’s a fun ride, man, it’s been a fun ride since day one.”

Prior to getting trapped in a rear-naked choke at UFC 274, some knockdowns appeared to have Gaethje on the cusp of championship glory, a feat he achieved under the WSOF banner before arriving in the Octagon almost six years ago.

Upon his return, it stands to reason that submission threat will be limited. Across his active six-fight winning run, Fiziev has cemented a reputation as one of the division’s best strikers, a stature that was enhanced by knockout wins over Brad Riddell and Rafael dos Anjos.

Given both men’s penchant for standup battles, the UK crowd could be set for a striking barnburner on March 18.

How do you think the fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will play out at UFC 286?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.