Justin Tafa: Alexander Volkanovski Most Underrated Fighter Of All Time

UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa feels Alexander Volkanovski is the most underrated fighter in the history of fighting.

Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Saturday in Perth, Australia. He’s challenging for the lightweight title and the chance to become a two-division champion.

Volkanovski is also defending the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 spot, which he earned following his UFC 276 win over Max Holloway. Despite his recent run of dominance, some believe that Volkanovski isn’t being valued at the rate he deserves.

Volkanovski, despite being the UFC’s pound-for-pound king, is a significant betting underdog against Makhachev this weekend. Tafa feels Volkanovski’s skillset is being vastly overlooked.

Justin Tafa Weighs In On Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 284 Chances

During his UFC 284 media day, Tafa explained why he feels Volkanovski is undervalued entering this weekend.

“I think Volk will get the win and I think people are gonna be very shocked,” Tafa said of Volkanovski vs. Makhachev. “He’s the most underrated fighter in history. I don’t know how you can keep doubting him…he’s a tough, hard dude…

“I think people just run off with the Khabib thing, he’s just another one of these Khabib mystical things. When you look at the last four men they’ve fought, how can you deny Volk being the best on the planet?”

Tafa will face Parker Porter on the UFC 284 main card. He’s returning following a 14-month hiatus stemming from his win over Harry Hunsucker in Dec. 2021.

Before earning the featherweight title, Volkanovski rose to prominence with victories over the likes of Chad Mendes and José Aldo. He’s unbeaten in his UFC career and has won 22 straight fights overall.

Volkanovski has the chance to prove that his high confidence is warranted as he looks to etch his name into UFC history at UFC 284.

