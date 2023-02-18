Kai Kara-France Provides Update On Recovery & Return Timeline

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France has given an update on his health and provided a likely timeframe for his return to action.

Kara-France hasn’t made the walk to the Octagon since a failed bid to become interim champion at UFC 277 last July. While the New Zealander performed well through 14 minutes, even opening up a nasty cut on Brandon Moreno, a brutal kick to the liver late in round three crumpled him and sent the gold to Mexico.

Had things gone to plan for “Don’t Blink,” he’d have completed his rebound this past weekend in Perth, Australia. Kara-France was originally scheduled to collide with fellow one-time title challenger Alex Perez at UFC 284 but was forced out through injury.

Unfortunately due to injury, I’ve had to pull out of my up coming fight in Perth. I’m gutted I won’t be able to fight in front of everyone in Aus. To everyone who supports me, Im sorry. This has been frustrating but i know I’m making the right decision.Much respect @alexperezMMA pic.twitter.com/uw7VBIGcX0 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) December 22, 2022

Now, the #3-ranked man at 125 pounds has discussed the timeline for his recovery as he looks to mount another charge to the top of the division in 2023.

Kara-France Discusses Comeback After “Blessing In Disguise”

During a recent interview with Combat TV, Kara-France spoke about his ongoing recovery and place on the flyweight roster.

The 29-year-old noted that he was absent from the City Kickboxing gym for a few months owing to his back injury. But having returned to the facility to train alongside those who competed this past Saturday, Kara-France is feeling rejuvenated.

“I’ve been taking time off because I’m nursing an injury right now… a back injury,” Kara-France said. “It’s been good news, I’ve finally been back in the gym after a few months. It was one of those things where I just had to rest it. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’ve been able to obviously spend more time with my family, my son and my wife.

“I’ve missed it (training)… You kind of take your health for granted (until it’s affected). So, just feeling healthy, feeling not in pain. Now refreshed and ready to get back into where we left off… Looking forward to 2023,” Kara-France added.

While he refrained from providing an exact month for his return, “Don’t Blink” did state that he’s looking to enter the cage again in the first half of the year. When he does, Kara-France is looking to put on a show worthy of another championship opportunity.

“My next fight, I’m not gonna put a date on it, but first (half) of the year. So, before July hopefully I’ll get another fight. And I know I’ll be putting on my best performance. Get past the next guy, whoever they put in front of me… go out there, put in a world-class performance. That’s what’s gonna get me another title shot.”

Although he missed out on the chance to compete in his home continent, Kara-France appears more than happy to bide his time and return to full fitness before looking to stake his claim to number one contender status.

Supporting the boys! Can’t beat an Aussie crowd! #ufc284 pic.twitter.com/MYuHTjp4nv — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) February 12, 2023

Currently, it appears that new champ Brandon Moreno, who seemingly sent Deiveson Figueiredo packing to bantamweight at UFC 283 last month, will meet Alexandre Pantoja for the first defense of his second reign.

With that bout not official or rumored for a date anytime soon, Kara-France could have the chance to complete his healing process and secure a standout win in time to meet the victor of the expected next title fight at 125 pounds.

Who would you like to see Kai Kara-France face next in the UFC flyweight division?

