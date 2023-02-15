Kevin Lee Reveals Why PFL Deal Fell Through

After almost two years away from the Octagon, Kevin Lee is set to make his return to the UFC this year.

Lee’s last UFC clash saw him fall to Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 30. Long considered a hot prospect in the UFC’s lightweight and welterweight divisions, Lee tested positive for Adderall after the fight and was released from his contract.

Last year, ‘The Motown Phenom’ fought for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, defeating Diego Sanchez via decision. Now, the high-level wrestler is gearing up for another go at reaching his full potential in the world’s premier MMA promotion.

Interestingly, Lee had been rumored to be joining the PFL instead in recent months. However, the rumored deal ultimately collapsed.

“What Am I Really I This For?” – Kevin Lee On Choosing Between The PFL And UFC

When asked about why his potential PFL deal didn’t pan out by TMZ Sports, Lee had one key reason. The promotion offered respectable pay and solid matchups, including a potential crossover bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Photos via Instagram @jakepaul @motownphenom

However, ‘The Motown Phenom’ wants to ply his trade against the best fighters in the world. According to Lee, those fighters can be found in the UFC.

“They [PFL] was talking good money, they were throwing out some good matchups,” Lee said. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, let me position myself for this Jake Paul fight,’ that seemed right. But, at the end of the day, I had to stop, I had to step back, I had to look and I had to be like ‘Alright, what am I really in this for?’ And at the end of the day, I’m in this to compete against the best, yeah, and let’s be honest, the best is with the UFC.”

While an opponent and return date are yet to be confirmed, Lee himself is keen on facing Colby Covington at UFC 287. The April event will be headlined by UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya.

Would you like to see Kevin Lee vs. Colby Covington?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.