Kevin Lee Teases UFC Return With Dana White Meeting

Kevin Lee appears to have teased a return to the Octagon, with the former UFC lightweight title challenger posing alongside Dana White in a recent photo.

Lee competed on MMA’s biggest stage between 2014 and 2021, adding names like Michael Chiesa, Francisco Trinaldo, Edson Barboza, and Gregor Gillespie to his record’s win column. “The Motown Phenom” had one failed bid for gold in 2017, with Tony Ferguson submitting him for the interim belt.

Following back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez, Lee was released despite having multiple bouts remaining on his contract.

The 30-year-old Michigan native has competed just once since. After signing with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, Lee debuted against fellow former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez in the new super lightweight (165 pounds) division.

While Lee has his hand raised last March, outpointing “The Nightmare” across three rounds, the performance was seen by some as underwhelming.

Even so, recent images have led many to believe that Lee is already en route back to the UFC.

Return Rumors Fly As Lee Meets With White & Campbell

In the aftermath of his sudden UFC release two years ago, Lee’s frustrations were visible. He noted that he was “pissed” about what he described as a lack of respect, and even called out the promotion’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell for ‘feeding him bullsh*t’ over the phone.

But it appears that relations have been mended, with Lee interacting with both Campbell and UFC President Dana White this past weekend in Las Vegas.

In a Facebook post, Lee uploaded images of him alongside the two UFC higher-ups, seemingly following a meeting of some sort.

“I’m grateful for every moment in my life. Allhamdulillah,” Lee wrote.

Former UFC welterweight/lightweight Kevin Lee just posted this on his Facebook 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mSuuvRSIE — James Lynch (@LynchSports) February 5, 2023

The move would perhaps come as a surprise given Lee’s limited exploits since his UFC departure.

Upon joining Eagle FC, “The Motown Phenom” agreed to a multi-fight deal that he claimed would net him more than most UFC champions. But ever since his debut, talk of a return has been largely absent, with Lee even calling out owner Khabib in a now-deleted tweet.

Just last month, during an interview with ESPN MMA, Lee noted that he was looking to compete in other promotions as Eagle FC is currently unable to host events. While he left the door open should the UFC come knocking, he named the Professional Fighters League as a possible destination.

Interestingly, another contracted Eagle FC fighter was recently confirmed for the SmartCage, with Yorgan De Castro set to feature in this year’s heavyweight season. He’ll debut against 2022 champion Ante Delija at PFL 2 on April 7.

Would you like to see Kevin Lee back in the Octagon?