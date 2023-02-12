Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 Win

Khabib Nurmagomedov might’ve not been physically present at UFC 284, but he made sure to coach Islam Makhachev from a distance.

Makhachev picked up arguably the biggest win of his career over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. In a ‘Fight of the Night’ affair, Makhachev outworked Volkanovski to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Makhachev will likely take the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings following the victory. It’s a bragging right that only a few have achieved, including his mentor Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov opted not to make the trip to Australia to corner Makhachev for this fight. He’s stepping away from MMA to focus on time with his family and inner circle after a rigorous schedule in coaching since retiring.

Despite Nurmagomedov’s absence from his corner, Makhachev got the opportunity to speak with the fellow Dagestani star following the five-round war.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Weighs In On Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent Instagram post, Nurmagomedov congratulated Makhachev following UFC 284.

“Proved it in a hard, competitive fight against the best active fighter on the planet,” Nurmagomedov posted after Makhachev’s performance. “But this story will remain for a long time in this sport.”

Nurmagomedov also reached out to Makhachev immediately following the win to go over his performance and break down what he saw from home.

Makhachev has now won 12 straight fights following the win over Volkanovski. He earned the title by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 with Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Makhachev is the latest understudy of Nurmagomedov to earn a major title. Last year, Khabib’s cousin, Usman won the Bellator lightweight title, which he’ll defend in the upcoming Grand Prix tournament.

Nurmagomedov might be stepping away from the sport he once dominated, but he remains a key presence in the career of his close friend Makhachev.

What’s your reaction to Islam Makhachev’s performance at UFC 284?