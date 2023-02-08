Khamzat Chimaev Changes Tune On Possible Robert Whittaker Fight

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev appears to have had a change of heart regarding a possible fight against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Currently, Chimaev sits at #3 in the welterweight rankings and is seemingly close to a potential title shot in the division. While a quick knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert showed his capabilities at 185 pounds, it’s been at 170 pounds that the Chechen-born Swede has pushed into contention.

As well as rapid victories over Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang in the division, Chimaev added the name of top-five contender Gilbert Burns to his record in one of last year’s best bouts. But despite his place in the weight class and undefeated record, it appears that his future may lie above.

While UFC President Dana White noted that Chimaev would have one final chance to prove he could make the welterweight limit following the events of UFC 279, the 28-year-old has frequently hinted at moving up in search of a different championship.

1 8 5 👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/urOK6BPayG — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2022

If he’s to do so, many have pointed to top contender Whittaker as the ideal opponent to ascend him into the title picture. But just last September, Chimaev branded the Australian a “good guy,” and one he ideally wants to avoid fighting. He even suggested they should train together down the line.

“I like that guy so, I don’t want to fight the good guys, you know?” Chimaev said at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “I need some bad guy, so I want to fight some bad guy, you know, and don’t feel sorry for that. I want to train with that guy, he’s really good like, you know, one of the best guys in the world. I was watching his fight… I’m a fan of this sport, you know? I’m big fan, so I watch all the things, I watch how he trains.

“A lot of guys want to fight me, but Robert never said something bad about me… there’s a lot of guys talking sh*t about me, so I can go take their heads off you know. So we’ll see.”

Now, however, Chimaev has “The Reaper” in his crosshairs.

Chimaev: ‘I Want To Fight Whittaker’

Had things gone to plan, Robert Whittaker would be gearing up to face one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in front of his home fans this weekend at UFC 284. Late last year, though, the matchup was scrapped owing to a pay dispute between the promotion and the Brazilian.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Chimaev, who’s had his fair share of back and forth and an in-person altercation with “Borrachinha,” suggested that Costa has ‘ran’ away from Whittaker. With that, he’s willing to fill the void later this year.

“I think I will fight Robert Whittaker,” Chimaev said. “He’s got no opponent. Paulo Costa ran away after talking that much about me and Robert. So, I will fight Whittaker. I want this fight although I like him as a human being. He is a solid guy, doesn’t talk trash, doesn’t cross any lines… We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other.”

Having previously shared Chimaev’s sentiment on targeting “bad guys” and accepting his training offer, Whittaker may need to prepare for a hostile date in the cage rather than a friendly roll in the gym should the Chechen-born Swede’s comments be reciprocated by the UFC.

While the former champion initially expressed a desire to see his bout with Costa rescheduled for March or April, it appears that the Brazilian’s status in the promotion remains uncertain.

Honestly believe you’ll see a new and better than ever version of myself next time I step in there 👊🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q7SYQFBpNg — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) January 29, 2023

How do you think a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker would play out?

Quote h/t MMA Mania.