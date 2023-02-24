Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach Explains Reason For Delayed UFC Return

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev’s head coach, Andreas Michael, has given an update on his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Chimaev last fought against Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 co-main event, earning a first-round submission. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz before missing weight hours before the event.

Chimaev is focused on a move to middleweight for his next UFC endeavor after his recent weight debacle. He’s called out some of the top 185ers, including the champion Alex Pereira and former champion Robert Whittaker.

Despite Chimaev’s persistent callouts, he hasn’t been offered a single fight since his UFC 279 win. Fans of Chimaev have wondered when he’ll return on the path to a potential UFC title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev Anticipating UFC Return At The End Of Ramadan

MMA Junkie

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Michael explained the uncertainty regarding a timeframe for Chimaev’s next fight.

“He wants to celebrate Ramadan, and he’s focusing on his religion and after that, he’s gonna start [getting ready for a fight],” Michael said of Chimaev. “All respect to that, and we’ll just be ready to go when he gets back.”

Ramadan ends on April 22nd after a full month of fasting, prayer, and reflection in the Islamic community. UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will also take some time away from fighting to focus on his faith.

Chimaev is unbeaten in his professional MMA career with six wins in the UFC. Before the submission of Holland, he earned wins over the likes of Li Jingliang and Gilbert Burns.

Despite his lofty expectations for a middleweight move, Chimaev’s fought at middleweight just a handful of times in his career. His last middleweight bout came against Gerald Meerschaert in Sept. 2020.

Chimaev will look to return later this year and potentially work his way towards a title shot at 185lbs. Pereira, Israel Adesanya, and the other top middleweights await his arrival.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.