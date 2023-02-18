Kristen Bell Shares Benefits of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu With Her Daughter

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has a ton of benefits, and Hollywood actresses Kristen Bell is experiencing them with her daughter.

There have been plenty of celebrities over the years, who have dabbled and tried their hand at the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Known for her roles in the likes of Frozen, The Good Place, and Veronica Mars, it seems that Bell has joined the ranks of people like Tom Hardy, Kevin James, and more, who have realized that BJJ is good for anyone, even if they are a celebrity.

Kristen Bell Does BJJ With Her Daughter

Kristen Bell has always had a reputation for being family-oriented, constantly spending time with her husband, fellow actor Dax Shephard, and two daughters, aged 9 and 8. While speaking in a recent interview with Real Simple, she revealed that she started using Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a means to spend time with one of her daughters while they both get more physically active.

As it turns out, Bell doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with her daughter has led to more confidence from the child and a healthier social life. In fact, she has apparently used her newfound skills to deescalate situations and break up fights at her school.

“I started taking mother-daughter jiu jitsu classes last year with Cesalina Gracie, our trainer, who is the closest physical representation to Wonder Woman you’ve ever seen… I could break your arm,” Bell joked before adding, “It’s been a ton of growth for both me and my daughter, who was struggling socially before we started, and has come so far and is doing things that just make my heart explode. She stopped a fight on the yard at her school! It’s kind of phenomenal.”

The benefits that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu can provide for a person’s physical and mental health simply cannot be overstated. It is nice to see Kristen Bell joining the increasing list of people who have opened their eyes to the benefits of the gentle art.

Would you take Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes with your children?