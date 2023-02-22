KSI Wants To Expose “Fraud” Jake Paul, Then Retire From Boxing

Olajide “KSI” Olatunji is ready to finally meet Jake Paul in the boxing ring and have that be his final bout before leaving the sport for good.

The 29-year-old already entered the ring earlier this year when he knocked out Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira at MF & DAZN X Series 4 in England. KSI had been rumored to face grappler and occasional mixed martial artis Dillon Danis at that event before the latter fighter withdrew from the bout.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer and Logan Paul recently announced that their sports drink Prime Hydration had become the official global sports drink of the UFC, but apparently that business relationship hasn’t improved KSI’s relationship with Logan’s brother Jake. The 29-year-old appeared in studio on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour and claimed that he wants to finally enter the ring with “The Problem Child” and then move on from boxing.

“Every time I’d see Jake win a fight, it just angered me…He’s not that good. He’s not as good as everyone thinks he is, he’s like – for me, personally, I think he’s a fraud. I think he’s a fraud. And I’m like, I’m the guy to expose him. But it’s like, at the time I had to just focus on music while this is all going on, and then I was like ‘You know what, screw it.’ I’m gonna come back into boxing, I’m gonna slow down the music, just come through, destroy Jake…I’m still gonna come in boxing, knock him out, and then go back to doing what I was doing before.”

KSI Planning To Fight In May

A fight between Paul and KSI has been teased on more than one occasion without anything ever coming of it, but in the meantime Paul has managed to make significant strides in his own career as a pro boxer.

Many fans thought that the 23-year-old might have hit his peak when he scored two victories over Tyron Woodley in 2021, but Paul shocked a large portion of the fight world when he won a unanimous decision over UFC legend Anderson Silva last October.

“The Problem Child” is now set to meet Tommy Fury this weekend in Saudi Arabia, but perhaps a fight with KSI could be on the cards for the second half of 2023 based on the current plan the 29-year-old provided for Helwani.

“I feel like me fighting someone like Joe Fournier makes sense, but then it’s like – should I also shut some people up with Woodley?… I’m looking towards Joe…May 13th.”

What do you think of KSI’s plan to knock Jake Paul out and then retire from boxing?