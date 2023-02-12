Kyle Noke Opens Up About Training With ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin

From one Australian to another, Kyle Noke has a ton of love and respect for Steve Irwin, after the two trained together.

Serving as something of a pioneer for Australian MMA, Noke fought professionally for 8 years before earning a crack in the UFC, off the back of a stint on The Ultimate Fighter. While he would go 6-6 in the promotion, retiring in 2016, he helped to pave the way for the Australian stars of the future, such as Robert Whittaker.

via Instagram @kylenoke

Kyle Noke Recalls Training With Steve Irwin

One of the benefits of being one of the best Australian MMA fighters of the time, means that Kyle Noke got to train with “The Crocodile Hunter” himself, the late Steve Irwin. Not only was Irwin a massive wildlife advocate, but he had a well documented love for MMA, even training and wanting to compete.

Speaking during a recent Q&A session, Noke was asked to recall some of his experiences training with Irwin. To say that he got to experience a different side of the notoriously positive and even-keeled wildlife activist might be a bit of an understatement.

“Steve loved training. Shit, before he’d do an interview, he’d get me to punch him in the gut a few times because he didn’t want to talk to anyone. It’d get him hyped up for it. Or he’d just come charging at me, and ask me to knock him out a few times. The man was an animal, he loved fighting,” Noke said.

“When he was first learning how to fight, he didn’t really understand. He said, ‘Well, what would happen if I just charged at you, throwing haymakers, would you still be able move out of the way, and do it?’ (I said) ‘Well, you come at me, and we’ll see if I can out-point you and strike you.’ He just came charging with haymakers, and I was able to put a right on him and drop him to a knee. Then he’d get up and charge at me again, and the second time I dropped him, he got up and was like, ‘Alright, I see how it works now. We’re going to get back to taping some stuff,'” Noke added to laughter from the crowd.

This was an incredible story about one of the most famous Australians of all time, learning a valuable lesson in technique. It is hard to not be curious how much training Steve Irwin would have done with Kyle Noke, had he not sadly lost his life in 2006.

Did you know that “The Crocodile Hunter” knew how to throw hands, too?