“Passion And Skillset Pays Off” – Laura Sanko Talks UFC Commentary Role

Dana White‘s Contender Series commentator Laura Sanko has shed some light on her new role in the UFC.

For the first time in 30 years, the world’s premier MMA organization had a female color commentator present for one of its events. Before Sanko, one has to go all the way back to 1993 when kickboxing legend Kathy Long served as an analyst for UFC 1.

Sanko has been a UFC broadcaster since 2016. Before that, she had a similar role in Invicta FC following the end of her fighting career in the cage. Sanko has worked in a variety of roles for the UFC, including as an interviewer, host, and reporter.

Yesterday, she made history at UFC Fight Night 218.

“I Set Short-Term And Long-Term Goals” – Laura Sanko On Career Progression

In a recent email exchange with Awful Announcing, Sanko shed some light on her thoughts on where her career is at in 2023 as well as her professional mind frame.

“Being elevated to this new UFC Fight Night role is exciting for many reasons. Like most people in business, I set short-term and long-term goals. And being able to serve as the color commentator for a UFC card felt so distant when I started. But with each step in my career, I realized it was obtainable. So there is something very surreal about achieving a goal, and a reset that comes with adjusting your mindset from this being a goal to now being a reality. I can point to the hard work and know passion and skillset pays off. And that can help me as I create new goals for myself, both in short and long term. ”

She went on to discuss her passion for MMA and that, when her fighting days were over, she remained determined to be a part of the sport.

“Mixed Martial Arts is a sport that, once you fall in love with it, it gets into your bones. It saved me at three different points of my life and got me to confront some very tough times in my life. So when my priorities changed and the UFC didn’t have a weight class for me to fight in, I had to find a way to still be involved in the sport.”

Do you think Laura Sanko will be successful in her new role as a UFC commentator?