Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal Street Fight Is The Least Of My Worries

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards doesn’t put a lot of stock into Jorge Masvidal’s ability to scrap anywhere, even on the streets.

Edwards will face Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title trilogy at UFC 286 in London in March. He earned the title over Usman by head kick knockout with just a minute left in the fight.

Edwards and Masvidal have a history together during the former’s time rising the ranks to the title. They had a backstage brawl at a UFC London event in 2019, leading to the ‘three piece with a soda’ moniker.

Edwards and Masvidal were supposed to settle their differences in the Octagon at UFC 269 before Masvidal pulled out with an injury. After the fight’s cancelation, Edwards went on to face Usman for the title at UFC 278.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since UFC 272, mostly due to his ongoing legal troubles stemming from his altercation with Colby Covington earlier this year. He faces a potential prison sentence if found guilty of aggravated battery.

Despite Masvidal recently jumping Covington, Edwards doesn’t have any concerns about the same thing happening to him at some point.

Leon Edwards Feels Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Street’ Persona Is Fake

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

During an interview with BT Sport, Edwards scoffed at the idea that he and Masvidal could fight in a public setting.

“Our mentalities is different,” Edwards said of Masvidal. “I know guys from a similar background as me that’s not built the same as me. The environment doesn’t always make it so that you’re that person. I’ve been around people who think they are, and they really ain’t, and I think that’s him. I think he had a few street fights back in the day, and that’s the least of my worries. We have two different mentalities with the way we see life.”

Edwards seemed open to defending his title against Masvidal before the trilogy with Usman. But, amidst Masvidal’s legal uncertainties, the fight didn’t come to fruition.

Masvidal has lost three fights in a row to Covington and Usman. Before that, he won three straight in 2019 over Nate Diaz, Darren Till, and Ben Askren.

Edwards and Masvidal will likely cross paths, one way or another, at some point in their careers. If chaos ensues, Edwards feels confident he can weather the storm.

