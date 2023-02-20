Leon Edwards Names Who Will Be The Next UK Champion

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on who the next British UFC Champion could be.

Edwards is just the second UK fighter in UFC history to gets his hands on undisputed gold. Before him, Michael Bisping was the lone gun on this front after he famously KO’d Luke Rockhold for the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 199.

‘Rocky’, meanwhile, endured a long, often frustrating journey to the title. Edwards had not lost a fight in seven years when he took none other than the last man to beat him: Kamaru Usman. The Birmingham star upset the long-reigning champion with an explosive head kick in round five at UFC 278.

Leon Edwards sat down with Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast. During their chat, ‘Rocky’ revealed who he believes could be the next fighter to bring a UFC Championship to the UK.

“He’s Good, Man” – Leon Edwards Praises Arnold Allen

The king of the UFC welterweight division believes that rising featherweight star Arnold Allen may have what it takes to be a champion. The pair train at the same gym, and Edwards has witnessed Allen’s skills up close.

“I’d probably say Arnold Allen. He’s in my gym. I see how good he is. I see how he works. And on a what, 9-10 fight winning steak? Same as me? So I’d probably go with Arnold. Yeah, because he’s good, man.”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Prior to his title fight last year, Leon Edwards was riding high on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. Bar a no-contest with Belal Muhammad, ‘Rocky’ kept his momentum chugging along. Arnold Allen, meanwhile, is on an impressive 12-fight winning streak at the moment.

In his most recent showing, Calvin Kattar fell to him early in round two due to a knee injury. Before that, Allen had arguably his most impressive performance to date, dismantling longtime lightweight contender Dan Hooker in less than three minutes.

Edwards’ belief that Allen could one day conquer the featherweight division seems well-founded for now.

Do you think Arnold Allen has what it takes to be a UFC Champion?

