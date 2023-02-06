Leon Edwards Questions Ticket Prices For UFC 286

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has given his take on the controversy surrounding ticket prices for his upcoming first title defense.

On March 18, the MMA leader will head across the Atlantic to host a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2016. The card, set for The O2 in London, will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Unsurprisingly, given the highly anticipated main event and bouts featuring the likes of Justin Gaethje, Marvin Vettori, Jack Shore, and Muhammad Mokaev, demand for a spot in the arena was high, with over 40,000 fans quickly entering the queue for tickets upon their release last week.

But the mood quickly turned sour once the prices became apparent. In one image posted on Twitter, the price for a seat in Level 4C is listed at £225.50 ($277.86), a significant rise from the £88 ($108.43) tickets for the same section at UFC London last March.

In another post displaying the ticket page, the lowest bracket is listed as £344.95-£481.80 ($424.87-$593.43), with the highest-priced tickets reaching £4,581.25 ($5642.73). The increased costs were met with uproar and criticism on social media, with many accusing the promotion of pricing out fans.

Getting so many messages about UFC London tickets today. Prices were scandalous from the get go, but what’s worse is people buying the tickets up just to sell them at a higher rate again. The worst thing about MMA going mainstream is that MMA fans are priced out of UFC events. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) January 26, 2023

Edwards Sympathizes With Priced-Out UK Fanbase

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Edwards was asked whether his supporters have reached out to him over the widely scrutinized ticket prices for the March 18 event.

“Rocky” admitted his confusion over the situation, noting that it would be more forgivable if the extra profit went to the fighters competing rather than the promotion.

“For me, I don’t understand why they’re so high,” Edwards said. “I think ringside, before it went on sale, was like four thousand pounds or dollars. That’s a lot of money, you know? It would be worth it if the fighters got paid more, but it all just goes back to the UFC anyway.

“People have been messaging me saying, ‘Why is it so expensive?’ I’m like, ‘Mate, I’m not making the prices.’ But, yeah, it’s not good for the fans that can’t afford it. But it will still be a good show either way,” Edwards added.

Nevertheless, while the prices have certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of many MMA enthusiasts in the UK, the likes of Edwards will no doubt look to put on a good show for those who have splashed the cash for a seat inside The O2.

The welterweight trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286, Dana White announced on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lfuWbFicbU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

