Liam Neeson Trashes “Little Leprechaun” Conor McGregor And “Bar Fight” UFC

Longtime Hollywood leading man Liam Neeson recently had some choice words for the UFC and its most famous star.

Neeson, best known for his role in Schindler’s List as well as thriller such as Taken, has enjoyed a career renaissance as an action hero over the past decade. The Academy Award nominee’s roles in the Taken franchise and cult hits like The Grey have made him a meme favorite in recent years as well.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is off to a strange start in 2023. On one hand, he’s making his feature film debut and could be a coach on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. On the other, he’s currently under investigation for assault due to an incident in Ibiza last year and was recently roasted by lightweight great Charles Oliveira for allegedly ducking him.

According to Liam Neeson, McGregor’s controversial antics over the years represent their home nation of Ireland poorly. McGregor, once a beloved celebrity figure in ‘The Emerald Isle’, has received some backlash there over the years, especially after he struck a patron at a pub he later bought back in 2019.

“He Gives Ireland A Bad Name” – Liam Neeson On Conor McGregor

Liam Neeson, one of the most famous and recognizable stars of his generation to come out of Ireland, is not a fan of his MMA-focused compatriot. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the Blacklight star got brutally candid on both the UFC and ‘The Notorious’.

According to Neeson, the fights put on by the UFC are no better than a bar fight. While he was quick to acknowledge Conor McGregor’s athleticism, he ultimately dismissed both him and the sport as a whole.

“UFC I can’t stand. That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do’… Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it. That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

McGregor is yet to officially respond to Neeson’s dig at him and the sport he represents.

Do you agree with Liam Neeson’s controversial takes?

