Lil Wayne Disavows UFC After ‘Bad’ Makhachev vs Volkanovski Decision

The UFC 284 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski has left even world-famous rapper Lil Wayne up in arms.

UFC 284 was a massive affair, with a champ vs champ matchup, as the featherweight king and number one pound-for-pound Volkanovski moved up to lightweight to take on the number two ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Makhachev. In the end, the bout would be incredibly close, with Makhachev retaining his title via unanimous decision, but the fans and media being massively divided in their own scorecards.

Lil Wayne Is Never Watching UFC Again?

Like most big UFC events, there was a level of celebrity attention on UFC 284, including 5-time Grammy winning rapper Lil Wayne. Although, he too had a tough time coming to terms with the judge’s decision in the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski superfight.

Taking to Twitter after the main event, Weezy voiced his displeasure with the decision, stating that he felt like the judges picked the wrong winner. In fact, he went so far as to threaten to never watch the UFC again, simply because of how bad the scoring was in the fight.

“Not sure if I’ll ever watch UFC again,” Lil Wayne wrote, adding, “Did Volk bad bad”

However, it did not take long for Lil Wayne to change his mind about that threat. Apparently, all it took was a reminder of how exciting the sport can be, when it’s biggest stars are competing.

“Wait, Bones Jones komin bak?!Ok I lied and u know I kant miss dat Pereira v Stylebender!!!! And Connor bak right??Yeah I lied,” he wrote.

Wait, Bones Jones komin bak?!

Ok I lied

and u know I kant miss dat Pereira v Stylebender!!!! And Connor bak right??

All in all, this seems to sum up the emotional rollercoaster that big fight nights can be, at least when you are heavily invested in the sport. All that fame and fortune, and it turns out that Lil Wayne really is just like the rest of us fight fans.

