Luke Rockhold Rips UFC For Francis Ngannou’s ‘Black History Month’ Absence

Luke Rockhold feels the least the UFC can do for Francis Ngannou is to remember his success in the Octagon.

Ngannou and the UFC cut ties earlier this year after a lengthy contract dispute. Ngannou wanted the freedom to box and compete outside of the UFC, and the promotion wasn’t able to meet his demands.

After negotiations with Ngannou failed, the UFC stripped Ngannou of the heavyweight title, which will now be fought for by Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Ngannou earned the title at UFC 260 over Stipe Miocic before defending it against Gane at UFC 270.

February 1st marks the annual Black History Month in the United States, which honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans. Ngannou, born in Cameroon, turned a rough upbringing into one of the biggest success stories in UFC lore.

The UFC posted a video compilation on its social media platforms featuring some of its prominent former and current black fighters to kick off Black History Month. One name, Ngannou, was notably absent from the celebratory post.

Luke Rockhold Questions UFC For Not Honoring Francis Ngannou

In a recent Instagram comment, Rockhold blasted the UFC for its quick transition away from Ngannou’s accomplishments.

“Just gonna erase [Francis Ngannou] from the record books huh?” Rockhold commented. “[Francis Ngannou] is the most historical black figure in MMA. Baddest man on the planet straight from Africa.”

Ngannou and Rockhold have both had their gripes with the UFC. Rockhold has been critical of Dana White and the company’s business model, along with the lack of benefits for fighters.

After the news of Ngannou’s UFC split broke, Rockhold empathized with him and his struggles working with the promotion. Ngannou is now a free agent and could potentially fight later this year in either boxing or MMA.

The UFC included Rampage Jackson in its compilation, despite having not competed for the promotion in years. Ngannou, while arguably having a more successful UFC stint, was left out.

Rockhold feels the UFC isn’t in the right when it comes to handling Ngannou’s history with the promotion. As Black History Month kicks off, he feels Ngannou deserves recognition for his efforts in and out of the cage.

What is your reaction to Luke Rockhold’s defense of Francis Ngannou?