Mackenzie Dern & Marina Rodriguez Have Next Fights Booked

UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez are both hoping to come back with a vengeance after tough losses.

Dern will face Angela Hill in her return at a May 13th UFC Fight Night event, as reported by MMA Junkie. Meanwhile, Rodriguez will face fellow countrywoman Virna Jandiroba at UFC 288, per MMA Melotto.

Dern will look to bounce back after a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan last October. Before that, she defeated Tecia Torres via split decision at UFC 273.

Dern has won five of her last seven fights overall, including armbar submissions of Nina Nunes, Randa Markos, and Hannah Cifers. She’s quickly risen up the ranks as one of the biggest names in the strawweight division.

Rodriguez, like Dern, is looking to get back on track after a recent setback. She lost to Amanda Lemos in her most recent fight last November via third-round TKO.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba Booked

Before the loss to Lemos, Rodriguez appeared to be on track to a title shot with four-straight wins. This includes a unanimous decision win over Dern in Oct. 2021.

The Dern/Hill matchup adds to a stacked May 13th UFC Fight Night card. In the main event, Anthony Smith will face Johnny Walker, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida was also recently booked.

Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba joins a building card at UFC 288. The main event for the card has yet to be formally announced, although Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is reportedly nearing a done deal.

Dern and Rodriguez are both chasing the current strawweight champion, Zhang Weili. Both fighters could get right back in the thick of things with a win.

What are your predictions for Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez’s next fights?