Makhachev Explains Why Volkanovski Maintained Top Control In Final Round

There’s a good reason why we saw Islam Makhachev being dominated from on top by Alexander Volkanovski late in their UFC 284 matchup.

It’s indeed a rare sight for Makhachev, one of the UFC’s most phenomenal wrestlers, to be flat on his back struggling to fend off ground strikes. But that’s exactly what happened in the closing stages of his first lightweight defense against Volkanovski.

The Australian managed to knock down Makhachev multiple times during the encounter, and when he did in the final round, he quickly pounced on the Russian and assumed top control. With the partisan crowd baying for blood, Volkanovski rained down brutal ground strikes to bring what was a fight of the year contender to a close.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Why He Was Dominated In Fifth Round

Prior to the bout, Volkanovski’s jiu-jitsu trainer had made news when he said that Makhachev’s submission game wasn’t all it could be thanks to his Sambo background. And after being dominated on the canvas by the Australian for much of the fifth round, some may feel his wrestling isn’t all it could be either.

But of course, Makhachev claims that he had a very good reason to in fact stay put with his back on the mat in the final round, which he revealed at the UFC 284 post-fight press conference.

“Honestly, in the last round, he landed good punch and…I don’t know I just go down,” said Islam. “In my mind, I think I won four, three rounds and I just don’t want to do some mistake, that’s why I stayed little bit there.”

Islam is now set to take the mantle of pound-for-pound king after snapping Volkanovski’s phenomenal 22-fight win streak. The Australian of course stills remains as the featherweight champion and will next take on Yair Rodriguez, who took home the interim title at UFC 284.

What do you think of Islam Makhachev’s reasoning for staying on the ground in the fifth?