MMA Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Outlasting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev made the first defense of his lightweight strap with a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 tonight.
An early contender for fight of the year, the early rounds saw Volkanovski wobble Makhachev several times. But the Russian soon replied to do the same and land several takedowns that saw him take the Australian’s back.
In the championship rounds, an early takedown from Islam saw him wrap Volkanovski in a body lock for an extended period, but without ever coming close to a submission. And in the final round, Volkanovski stuffed two takedowns, before knocking Makhachev down and landing brutal ground and pound, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Makhachev is the first to defeat Volkanovski in 22 fights and will likely see him steal the pound-for-pound title from the Australian. It was the Russian’s twelfth successive win and comes less than four months after he claimed the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.
Catch all the highlights of the main event below.
MMA Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Defending His Title Against Alexander Volkanovski
Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev outlasting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.
