MMA Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Outlasting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev made the first defense of his lightweight strap with a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 tonight.

An early contender for fight of the year, the early rounds saw Volkanovski wobble Makhachev several times. But the Russian soon replied to do the same and land several takedowns that saw him take the Australian’s back.

In the championship rounds, an early takedown from Islam saw him wrap Volkanovski in a body lock for an extended period, but without ever coming close to a submission. And in the final round, Volkanovski stuffed two takedowns, before knocking Makhachev down and landing brutal ground and pound, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Makhachev is the first to defeat Volkanovski in 22 fights and will likely see him steal the pound-for-pound title from the Australian. It was the Russian’s twelfth successive win and comes less than four months after he claimed the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

Catch all the highlights of the main event below.

Volk survived to end round one 🤙 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/8BTpN67zr6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev gives his respect for Volkanovski's game plan coming into #UFC284 👏 pic.twitter.com/UTvhJg4yYb — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

MMA Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Defending His Title Against Alexander Volkanovski

Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev outlasting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Pound for pound wafflers — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 12, 2023

That was a bad scorecard. 3-2 Volk lost nothing tonight. He fought better than anyone thought he could. He is as good as anyone at any weight in the world. Great fight overall https://t.co/vsNmW7blvT — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

This Volkanovski is so so good ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

Respect 🤝 @MAKHACHEVMMA @alexvolkanovski



That was one of the most competitive fights in the history of the sport 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC284 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023

What a BIG round for Bulkanovski! The highest of levels and that right hand that dropped Islam was perfectly timed. I still think Islam wins this but what a fight! #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Alhamdillah and still — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

Fight of the year fsfs — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

What a fucken fight!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

Man oh man. They are also in Australia…know what I mean…judging #ufc284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Wow — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 12, 2023

Volks & Islam put on a hell of a fight ! #UFC284 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 12, 2023

This fight is crazy #UFCPerth — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 12, 2023

Lady & Gents we have a new P4P King

Congrats to @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC284 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023

Damn that was a great fight!



How will the judges score it? — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 12, 2023

What a fight. That was incredible. Volk is all heart. Interested to see how these judges scored this…. #UFC284 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

Who do you think Islam Makhachev should face next?