Man Allegedly Shot And Killed Friend During Argument About MMA

A man in Arizona allegedly shot and killed a friend of his during an argument the two were having about MMA and boxing.

According to the report from local news outlet Arizona’s Family, Phoenix police responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 and arrived to find that Dylan Forbes had been shot. The 24-year-old was declared dead at the scene shortly after authorities arrived.

Cameron Drake is currently in police custody and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting Forbes while the two 24-year-olds were in a car together. An unidentified third passenger sitting in the backseat of the car quickly left to call 911 following the crime, although Drake also called the police and claimed he’d shot Forbes in self-defense.

Drake reportedly told investigators that he’d asked his friend to exit the vehicle during an argument. After the 24-year-old refused, Drake said he pointed a gun and fired when Forbes turned his head.

The unnamed third passenger claimed that he’d been attempting to defuse a heated discussion the pair were having about MMA and boxing when Drake pulled out a gun and shot Forbes “for no reason.”

