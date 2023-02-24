Mana Martinez More Excited to fight Cameron Saaiman at UFC 285 than any Recent Opponent (Exclusive)

Mana Martinez is looking forward to derailing the hype train of undefeated prospect Cameron Saaiman in a bantamweight bout at UFC 285. The event will occur on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saaiman is one of the UFC’s youngest prospects in the bantamweight division. At age 22, he has a record of 7-0 and has only one decision victory. The current odds have him as a -250 favorite going into the fight at UFC 285.

Despite all the hype for Saaiman, Martinez is excited and believes his style matches up very well against the 22-year-old. Both fighters prefer standing and striking, which Martinez feels works in his favor.

In an interview with Curtis Calhoun, Martinez discussed why he’s excited to fight Saaiman and knows he can defeat him.

“…Once this fight was brought to my attention or offered, it got me more excited than any fight I’ve had offered to me in a while. I think the other fight that got me this most excited was the fight that actually got me into the UFC against Jose Johnson,” said Martinez. He continued, “…Matchups like this really get me going, and they kick my training into another level, man, so it just excites me, and I’m happy for it.” -Mana Martinez

Mana Martinez on What Fans Should Look Forward From Him at UFC 285

Based on their style, Martinez believes his fight against Saaiman could earn him “Performance of The Night.” Martinez has the experience and the technique to give Saaiman problems he hasn’t faced yet. He is also coming into the fight with a win against Brandon Davis by split decision at UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15, 2022.

During our chat with him this week, Martinez explained why his fight would be the best of the UFC 285 card.

Zuffa LLC

“It could possibly end as Fight of the Night, but I definitely see myself having the performance of the night, and from what Cameron is probably studying or seeing on tape, he thinks he’s going to go in there and maybe have his way with his undefeated record. However, it’s going to be a different story.”

“I’m back home, I’m training with a good camp. I’m around my family and my loved ones and I’m ready to go in there and show who Mana is and unfortunately with my past three fights I feel like that hasn’t quite shown who I am and come March 4, everybody’s going to see, especially on the biggest card of the year thus far, that Mana is here and he’s going to takeover,” said Martinez.

Martinez vs. Saaiman will occur on the early preliminary card of UFC 285, starting at 6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT. Based on Martinez’s excitement, UFC fans will not want to miss his performance.