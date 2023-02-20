Marlon Vera Explains How Fighting At The UFC Apex Reminds Him Of Upbringing

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera would prefer fighting in front of a crowd but feels comfortable fighting at the UFC Apex.

Vera will face Cory Sandhagen in a five-round main event next month. The matchup is one of the most highly anticipated fights of early 2023, with two of the most electric strikers squaring off.

Some were surprised to learn that the Vera/Sandhagen matchup won’t be happening in front of an arena crowd. The fight on paper is expected to be fireworks, although fans won’t be able to enjoy seeing it cageside.

The UFC has hosted some events at the Apex since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, several pay-per-view events took place there, including the heavyweight trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

While Vera won’t get to enjoy competing in front of another deafening crowd this time around, the experience of fighting at the UFC Apex reminds him of growing up in Ecuador.

Marlon Vera Feels At Home At The UFC Apex

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Vera explained the difference between fighting at the Apex versus a sold-out crowd.

“The feeling I got when I fought Cruz in a sold-out arena, it was fucking epic,” Vera said. “There’s something about the fucking Apex though. There’s tense fucking energy in the cage, smaller, barely some crowd. It brings some memories of scrapping on the streets. 10 of your homies, 10 of their homies circle that thing up and just scrap. It’s more personal in the Apex, it brings a little more of the intensity and darkness when you walk the walk.”

Vera has won four in a row, including most recently over former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar. He’s become a fan favorite after knocking out Cruz with a nasty head kick at UFC San Diego.

Vera’s highlight-reel finishes have also made him a massive star in his home country of Ecuador. He’s been passionate about fighting since he was a child, scrapping with neighborhood kids en route to eventually becoming a UFC standout.

As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, so too will the number of events held at the UFC Apex. Although, Vera feels right at home in the smaller, more intimate fight setting.

