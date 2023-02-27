Mateusz Gamrot Plans ‘Gory’ Night Against Jalin Turner At UFC 285

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot is looking to make a statement on short notice when he shares the Octagon with Jalin Turner this weekend.

On Saturday, Gamrot will make his first appearance of 2023 on one of the biggest stages imaginable, with former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones set to make his long-awaited return to action after over three years in the UFC 285 main event.

Like many, the Polish fighter is looking to make the most of the spotlight come March 4. And for “Gamer,” the opportunity only arrived on his desk a few weeks ago, with Gamrot replacing Dan Hooker to face the No.10-ranked Turner.

While the bout itself hasn’t provided Gamrot with an extended camp to prepare for Turner, the one-time 2022 UFC headliner has been ready to grasp a chance with both hands since falling short of title contention against Beneil Dariush last October.

Having had that opportunity open up owing to an injury to “The Hangman,” Gamrot is ready to put some bad intentions into action in Las Vegas.

Gamrot Looks To Make The Most of Short-Notice Turner Bout

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, the #7-ranked Gamrot looked ahead to his outing on the UFC 285 main card, outlining his plans for Turner come fight night inside T-Mobile Arena.

Having been given the chance to rebound from his disappointing setback against Dariush last year on what promises to be one of the biggest cards of 2023, Gamrot is looking to do more than just have his hand raised against Turner — he wants to make it a ‘gory’ affair.

“I (couldn’t) refuse this opportunity. Jalin is a great fighter, number 10 in the rankings, very dangerous on the feet,” Gamrot said. “But after my last fight, I didn’t go anywhere. I stayed in the gym and trained very hard, waiting for an opportunity. I think (the) fight with Jalin is a great matchup for me.

“When I fought with Dariush, I make a couple of mistakes. Maybe I too much wanted to do my wrestling… Now will be a (much) different fight. I’ve improved my striking skills… The fight with Jalin Turner, I want to make f*cking gore in the cage,” Gamrot added.

Although the bout has come on short notice, Gamrot has been putting in the hard rounds at American Top Team, training alongside the likes of former interim champion and #2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

Gamrot will hope to have adequately prepared for Turner, who has risen the ranks courtesy of five finishes in a row, including over Brad Riddell last time out at UFC 276.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 285, Mateusz Gamrot or Jalin Turner?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.