Mexico’s Alexa Grasso ‘Motivated’ By Brandon Moreno & Yair Rodríguez’s Title Wins

UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso is looking to become the latest fighter to bring gold back to her home country this weekend.

While Jon Jones’ return and challenge for the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane is attracting sizable attention, the headliner isn’t the only championship bout on offer at UFC 285 on Saturday.

In addition to the heaviest division crowning a new king, the long-reigning flyweight queen will put her belt on the line for the eighth time. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is set to face the latest challenger to her 125-pound rule, who comes in the form of Mexico’s Grasso.

As well as achieving her own personal dreams in the sport, Grasso has the opportunity to complete a hat-trick of title wins for Mexico fighters at UFC PPVs in 2023.

And having seen two of her compatriots exit the Octagon with gold around their waist so far this year, the 29-year-old Guadalajara native is more motivated than ever to upset the odds on March 4.

Grasso Targets Third Consecutive PPV Title Success For Mexico

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Grasso was asked about the recent successes of UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and newly crowned interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodríguez.

At UFC 283, the first numbered event of 2023, Moreno concluded his memorable four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo by regaining the strap in Rio de Janeiro. In the pair’s 2021 rematch, “The Assassin Baby” became the first Mexican-born champion in promotional history.

But Moreno is no longer alone in that bracket thanks to the exploits of Rodríguez. At UFC 284, held in Australia on February 11, “El Pantera” submitted Josh Emmett to win interim gold.

Having seen their triumphs, Grasso is hoping to make it a full house for Mexican title contenders through three events so far this year.

“Well, it feels great to represent Mexico right now because we’re having a huge moment. We’re also having a PI (Performance Institute) in Mexico City,” Grasso said. “I’ve been knowing them (Moreno and Rodríguez) for so long and it’s great to see them achieving and having the belts right now. It’s a big, big motivation for me. And I think Mexico is growing pretty good.”

Yair Rodriguez deserved to take a bow after last night's championship performance 🏆👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/cY8V6xq6Bz — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Should Grasso follow in Moreno and Rodríguez’s footsteps this weekend inside T-Mobile Arena, she’ll certainly have accomplished a sizable feat and one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Per BetOnline.ag, Shevchenko is currently sat as a -700 favorite, making her the second biggest on the UFC 285 card behind only Bo Nickal. Grasso, meanwhile, has a line that reads +500.

Nevertheless, Grasso will no doubt take confidence from Taila Santos’ efforts last June, which saw the Brazilian come close to dethroning the longtime flyweight champ.

Can Alexa Grasso replicate Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodríguez’s title-winning performances at UFC 285?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.