Michael Bisping: Hate & Doubt Towards Aljamain Sterling “Created A Monster”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that the “bullying” directed at Aljamain Sterling has driven him to new heights inside the Octagon.

While Sterling currently occupies the bantamweight throne, a spot he’s also defended on two separate occasions, his reign hasn’t been without criticism and doubt from some in the mixed martial arts community.

That was immediately present following his controversial crowning, which came via disqualification against Petr Yan in March 2021. Given the way he won the belt, as well as the lengthy period on the sidelines following neck surgery soon after, many branded his status as champ illegitimate.

He eventually got one back on his detractors by upsetting the odds at UFC 273 last April, falling on the right side of a split decision in his rematch against Yan. Subsequently, he embarked on a ‘told you so’ tour, even creating an apology form for those who dismissed his credentials.

But while he’s changed the minds of many regarding his place at the top of the bantamweight mountain, including middleweight Robert Whittaker, Sterling still has his fair share of doubters.

As well as putting his first defense down to a judging error, some have dismissed Sterling’s most recent victory, which came over TJ Dillashaw last October, owing to the challenger’s pre-existing injury.

Despite heavy and continuing criticism, Sterling has always appeared committed to his goals and confident in his abilities. And according to one man who knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle in the UFC, “Funk Master” has only gotten stronger in the face of hate.

Bisping: ‘Sterling Looks Better Than Ever’

During a recent interview with Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow, former middleweight king Michael Bisping provided his assessment of the reigning bantamweight titleholder.

Since his second successful retention, talk has turned to an expected bout between Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo. According to Bisping, it would be wrong to write the champ off whilst disregarding his growth over the past couple of years, which he believes has been spurred on my online hate.

“If you don’t look at Aljamain Sterling and how much he’s improved, that would be disrespectful,” Bisping said. “I think, with Aljo, when he got kneed in the face (by) Yan, right, and we know all the sh*t with everyone calling him a clown… All that backlash and all that hatred that he had to put up with online, I think that created a monster.

“I’ve been there myself. When people write you off in your career, when they say that you’re not good enough, when they just completely discredit your skills and hard work, that motivates you so much to prove them wrong,” Bisping continued. “I think that that, all that sh*t talk and the bullying, let’s be honest, created a monster. He went away and worked his f*cking ass off because he looks better than ever right now.”

While Sterling initially labelled July as his targeted return date after dispatching Dillashaw, he later suggested a showdown with “Triple C” was likely for March. While reports recently named April’s UFC 287 event as the new hope, an apparent bicep injury has left the matchup in limbo for the time being.

When his next defense does become official, though, “Funk Master” will look to continue on his path of proving his group of detractors wrong inside the Octagon.

