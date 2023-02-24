Michael Bisping Weighs In On Jon Jones’ “USADA Reparations”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the recent comments made by Jon Jones regarding the latter’s previous failed drug tests.

Jones is preparing to return to the cage for the first time in more than three years when he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285. That fight will also serve as the 35-year-old’s heavyweight debut following his reign as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, a title which he last defended against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

“Bones” has had a fantastic career but has run into a myriad of issues outside of the cage, including a number of failed drug tests for a variety of different substances. Jones recently suggested that he deserved reparations for some of his previous suspensions based on new changes made to the USADA testing laws, and Bisping tackled the former champion’s comments on his YouTube channel.

“The reality is, he did fail that test under the thresholds that were in place at that time,” Bisping said. “I’m not wiping the slate clean on Jon Jones. But, it does murky the waters, and if you are on the side of the fence which is defending Jon Jones then your case just got a lot stronger. Certainly if I was Jon Jones I’d feel the exact same way.

“As I say, generally no smoke without fire, so what do you think, you know? Because no one really knows, no one really knows. The reality is there [were] things in his system. Regardless how small it was, regardless how minuscule and tiny and almost non-beneficial it was to his system, it did get there.”

Bisping Open To Idea of Jones’ Innocence

“The Count” is willing to concede that there’s a chance Jones didn’t knowingly take any PEDs, but he also notes that the former champion certainly wouldn’t be the first fighter to lie about it.

Jones tested positive for a banned substance following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. ( Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC )

“It’s a very, very tricky situation. And if – let’s just imagine a world where Jon didn’t take any of these things, didn’t do any of that stuff. Then you’ve gotta feel sorry for the guy, you really do. And he wouldn’t be the first person to say that he took a contaminated supplement. Also, he wouldn’t be the first person – if he is lying – to lie about that. So, it’s hard to know what to say, the only thing we can trust is the science. But the science now, the threshold has changed. So, is Jon Jones cleared of steroid use? I don’t know.”

As mentioned by Bisping, Jones’ knockout victory in his second fight with Daniel Cormier was later changed to a No Contest due to a failed drug test. “Bones” returned to action over a year later to claim the vacant light heavyweight title, which he defended on three more occasions before his current three-year layoff.

Regardless of whether or not Jones is innocent of PED use or is deserving of reparations from USADA, plenty of fans are looking forward to seeing one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport return to the cage at UFC 285 and try to add to his already considerable legacy.

What’s your reaction to Bisping’s comments about Jones wanting reparations for his previous failed drug tests?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.