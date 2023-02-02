Michael Bisping: Jorge Masvidal Deserves Respect For Fighting Gilbert Burns

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that Jorge Masvidal deserves immense respect for accepting a fight with the in-form Gilbert Burns.

Last week, Dana White made some huge announcements regarding the UFC 287 pay-per-view in April. As well as revealing that 185-pound king Alex Pereira will run it back with longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the main event, the UFC president confirmed the return of “Gamebred.”

In the co-main event, two-time title challenger Masvidal will look to rebound from a trio of defeats when he meets top-five contender Burns inside the Octagon.

ABSOLUTELY STACKED 🚨@DanaWhite announces the full lineup for #UFC287 in April and it's HUGE! pic.twitter.com/0kPaRTCABA — UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2023

For Masvidal, the bout will mark a much-needed chance to return to winning ways. Since bursting into stardom with three memorable wins in 2019, the Miami native has failed to have his hand raised, dropping a pair of championship bouts against Kamaru Usman and a grudge match versus Colby Covington.

But despite that difficult run, the ‘BMF’ titleholder certainly isn’t seeking lighter competition.

Bisping: ‘Burns Is High Risk, High Reward For Masvidal’

In Burns, Masvidal is meeting a high-ranked contender who sits at the opposite end of the form table. Since his own failed attempt to dethrone then-champ Usman back in 2020, “Durinho” has gone 2-1 inside the cage.

After outpointing Stephen Thompson, Burns boosted his stock in defeat against Khamzat Chimaev, playing his part in a Fight of the Year contender. Just last month, the Brazilian remained in contention with a dominant display against Neil Magny.

With those performances in mind, Michael Bisping has the utmost respect for Masvidal’s willingness to face the challenge of Burns head on.

“You’ve got to respect Masvidal. He’s in a tough position. A very, very tough position. Three losses in a row now over the last three years,” Bisping said during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “It’s a dangerous position going against Gilbert Burns because if he doesn’t get the win, of course, he’s then gonna be on a four-fight losing streak… I respect Masvidal for taking this one. He could have made a decision and said, “No, I want easier matchups.’ But he doesn’t.

“He obviously wants to fight for the belt. He wants to be the champ. Of course, he’s not getting any younger, and he wants to maximize his career… He doesn’t want to beat lesser competition,” Bisping continued. “He would have been in a position to say to the UFC, ‘Hey, I just fought Kamaru twice. I fought Colby Covington. I ain’t gonna fight for the belt in my next fight, so just give me someone a step down the ladder.’ But he didn’t. He said, ‘I want Gilbert Burns,’ and that is sensational. Because, on paper, it’s not the best matchup.”

Bisping went on to acknowledge that Masvidal will be firmly rewarded for the risk should he be successful, noting that a place back in title contention likely awaits him.

“Nobody wants to have four losses in a row on their record. When you’re at three in a row and you take on a guy like Gilbert Burns, it’s a possibly,” Bisping assessed. “But with great risk, comes great reward. If he can beat Gilbert Burns, all of a sudden he’s back in contention.”

Gamebred is BACK at #UFC287!! @GamebredFighter will face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cEwWIpkXNe — UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2023

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Does Jorge Masvidal deserve respect for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.