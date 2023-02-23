Michael Bisping Dismisses Common Notion Surrounding Khabib’s Legacy

Michael Bisping thinks UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov belongs in the conversation of who is the greatest all-time fighter.

Nurmagomedov is reportedly taking a leave of absence from MMA entirely to focus on time with his family. Since he left the UFC Octagon in 2020, he’s coached several fighters, including UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

After retiring from fighting, the debate ran rampant regarding where Nurmagomedov belongs in the GOAT conversation. Some, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, feel Nurmagomedov’s résumé needs more fights to be considered.

One of those critics was Bisping, who said in 2021 that Nurmagomedov took himself out of the conversation by retiring too soon. He ended his fighting career after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Almost two years later, Bisping reversed his stance on Nurmagomedov.

Michael Bisping: People Shouldn’t Criticize Khabib Nurmagomedov For Retirement

Zuffa LLC

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why Nurmagomedov’s abrupt retirement shouldn’t dismiss him from the GOAT conversation.

“The one argument against him being the GOAT is he didn’t stick around long enough. Well so god damn what?” Bisping said of Nurmagomedov. “He amassed a record of 29-0, he was undefeated, and he retired in his absolute prime. The way he was taking those people out, certainly Gaethje and Poirier, unbelievable. Just a wrecking ball of technique, power, and confidence.

“Khabib was so confident and he put Dagestan on the map.”

Nurmagomedov feels Makhachev has a chance to surpass him as the lightweight GOAT with a few more title defenses. Makhachev earned the belt by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, and he’s slated to return at UFC 284.

Nurmagomedov was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year, alongside his teammate Daniel Cormier. He’s shut down the idea of returning to fighting multiple times over the past few years, despite a once-discussed showdown with Georges St-Pierre.

The timing of Nurmagomedov’s retirement will likely continue to be debated, although Bisping feels this shouldn’t discredit his all-time great accolades.

