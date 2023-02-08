Michael Bisping On “A More Winnable” Fight For Conor McGregor

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

‘The Notorious’ will serve as a coach on this year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite ‘Iron’. Both men’s most recent bouts saw them fall to former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier. For McGregor, his trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’ back in July 2021 left him out of commission indefinitely with a horrific leg injury.

While he’s yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, the Irishman is expected to face Chandler later this year.

For Michael Bisping, this is one of the most entertaining fights the UFC could make right now. As thrilled as ‘The Count’ is about the bout, he’s also surprised McGregor is tackling such a dangerous opponent in his first fight back. According to the UK’s first-ever UFC Champion, there was a rumored option that might’ve been easier.

Michael Bisping Talks “Easier” Rumored Conor McGregor Fight

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ was quick to praise Conor McGregor for accepting such an explosive opponent in his first fight back. While Michael Chandler’s reckless fighting style and questionable defense has cost him in the Octagon, he’s frequently dealt out brutal punishment to his opponents. According to Bisping, longtime fan favorite Tony Ferguson might’ve been a safer choice for the Irishman.

“There were easier fights for him [McGregor] to take,” Bisping said. “There was a rumor that McGregor was going to go up against Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson would’ve been, with respect to Tony, kind of a more winnable fight. Even though Tony and Chandler went up against each other and Tony started it well, it ended up with him getting front kicked into oblivion.”

‘El Cucuy’ has never been the same his violent loss to Justin Gaethje back at UFC 249 in May 2020. The defeat snapped his impressive 12-fight winning streak. He has lost another four fights in the years since. While Ferguson remains a gutsy opponent, he does appear to have noticeably slowed down.

For McGregor, however, it seems the oft-talked about Chandler dream fight was simply too enticing to turn down, regardless of its risks.

Are you looking forward to seeing Conor McGregor return to the Octagon?