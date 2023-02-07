Michael Chandler Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Be A Coach After Fighting

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler expects his Ultimate Fighter 31 coaching gig to be his first and last.

Chandler will face Conor McGregor as coaches on TUF 31 later this year. After the season, Chandler and McGregor will square off in the Octagon in a five-round fight.

Chandler and McGregor are in the preliminary stages of putting their respective coaching teams together for TUF 31. The season is rumored to feature men’s lightweights and bantamweights being coached by two of the top names in the UFC.

Chandler has seen and done it all during his MMA career. He is a former Bellator lightweight champion and has boosted his name value since making the move to the UFC in 2020.

Despite his vast experience in the sport, Chandler doesn’t have an interest in carrying his knowledge into coaching after he eventually hangs up the gloves.

Michael Chandler Explained Disinterest In Coaching Post-Career

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler opened up on why he doesn’t have the desire to remain involved in the sport as a coach after he retires.

“As of right now, this sport has taken a toll on me,” Chandler said. “It’s taken a toll on my family. It’s hard for me to leave my family for an extensive amount of time and invest so much time and energy, and care into my career to provide for them. Let alone doing it for someone else.

“I don’t want to sit here and say I’m a selfish person, but my wife, my boys, future kids if we have more kids…that’s what’s important to me. Sacrificing more time, energy, effort, resources for someone else’s career is gonna be really tough for me.

“I can see myself coaching online, business coaches, masterminds. Something outside of the realm of mixed martial arts.”

Many former UFC fighters have successfully made the move from fighter to coach. This includes Mike Brown, the head coach at American Top Team who coaches some of the top fighters including Kayla Harrison and Dustin Poirier.

Chandler, despite a loss to Poirier at UFC 281, remains arguably one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. His exciting style inside the Octagon could make for an instant classic against McGregor.

Chandler went on to clarify that he intends to invest his time and energy into the TUF 31 participants later this year. Although, he doesn’t see himself falling in love with coaching to the point of considering it as a full-time role in the future.

