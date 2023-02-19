Michael Chandler Previews Possible Upcoming Animosity With Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is expecting a roller coaster with Conor McGregor during their time as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and the buildup to their fight.

Chandler and McGregor will face off as coaches on the upcoming season of TUF, with a fight between them set for sometime after the season’s conclusion. McGregor returns after nearly two full years away from the Octagon since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

While it’s uncertain what weight the fight will be contested at, Chandler feels he and McGregor will put on a show for the fans. Chandler has been complimentary of McGregor in his pursuit of a fight with the Irish star.

One of the attributes that made McGregor into a superstar is his mind games and trash-talking. He’s been known to get under his opponents’ skin, including his at-times personal beef with Poirier leading up to their trilogy.

Chandler’s thought on McGregor’s possible mental warfare is simple: expect the unexpected.

Michael Chandler On Conor McGregor Relationship: “It’s Always Good Until It Isn’t”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler gave his thoughts on how he and McGregor’s relationship could evolve.

“I think in this particular scenario, it’s always good until it isn’t,” Chandler said on what he expects from McGregor. “Right now it’s good. Conor’s been respectful of me, I’ve been respectful of him. I think we have a lot of mutual respect for our strength of schedules, our resumes, our standings in the sport. But you get stuck with somebody on camera 24/7 for six weeks, eight weeks…things happen that are out of your control and sometimes out of character. I don’t know if we’re gonna see the brash, loudmouth, Conor, or the respectful Conor, or one on Monday and a different one on Tuesday or a mixture. But the beautiful thing is, we get to navigate and negotiate it in real-time…and it’s going to lead to the biggest card of the year.”

Chandler and McGregor will be in Las Vegas next week to begin the preliminary stages of filming TUF. The full roster of participants on the show, including weight classes, hasn’t been released yet.

Chandler and McGregor will likely have a wild competition leading up to their fight later this year. This will be the first time Chandler’s been featured on TUF, with this being McGregor’s second coaching stint.

Chandler most recently lost to Poirier at UFC 281. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, including a title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Chandler and McGregor seem to be on good terms right now, but that could change as we move closer to their super fight.

