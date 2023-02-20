Michael Chandler Suggests Aggressive Style Will Remain Versus Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is looking to meet former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the center of the Octagon when they collide later this year.

There hasn’t been a shortage of huge announcements in recent weeks. In addition to news of Jon Jones’ long-awaited return and a host of thrilling bouts set to reach the cage in the coming months, including Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, the sport’s biggest superstar is scheduled to make a comeback.

McGregor, a former champion at both featherweight and lightweight, hasn’t competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021. His layoff is now slated to end in 2023, with the UFC recently confirming that the Irishman will coach this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

At the conclusion of the show, McGregor will make the walk again to face his opposing coach, former Bellator lightweight kingpin Chandler.

For Chandler, the matchup will mark his latest fan-favorite booking. While he’s gone an underwhelming 2-3 under the UFC banner, his losses have come against Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Poirier. And even in defeat, he hasn’t failed to entertain.

In spite of his collegiate wrestling pedigree, Chandler has shown a penchant for firefights on the feet, something that’s brought him knockout wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, as well as an all-time classic with “The Highlight.”

But while entertainment hasn’t been in short supply throughout his UFC career, some have begun to question Chandler’s approach and decision to frequently avoid taking what they brand the logical path to victory.

Given Chandler’s plans for his upcoming fight with McGregor, it doesn’t seem that he’s heard the advice. And if he has, he doesn’t look to be heeding it…

Chandler Won’t Adjust His Style For McGregor

Following confirmation that he’ll be coaching TUF and getting his long-called for showdown with one of sport’s most prominent and polarizing figures, Chandler took to YouTube to share his reaction to the news.

In a video on his channel, the 36-year-old Missouri native looked ahead to his coaching stint and eventual collision with McGregor. As with all of his UFC fights to date, he’s looking to meet the Irishman in the center of the Octagon.

“Conor and I fighting later this year. Two guys that are must-see TV,” Chandler said. “Cage door closes, bite down on your mouthpiece, go forward, meet your opponent in the center of the Octagon, and try to get the better of exchanges. Win, lose, or draw, you’re gonna be on the edge of your seat. I’m so frickin’ pumped.”

Chandler’s aggressive and forward-pushing style, which has been evident in all of his UFC outings to date, has become a prominent part of many predictions. That includes for his latest outing, with Dustin Poirier, a former opponent of both, giving the edge to McGregor over “hittable” Chandler.

GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT 😨 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/xaXYbQeF6I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

How do you think a firefight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor would go inside the Octagon?

