Michael ‘Venom’ Page “100 Percent” Will Fight In BKFC Again: “It’s Almost Like You Have Elbows For Hands”

Popular Bellator welterweight fighter Michael ‘Venom’ Page recently shared his thoughts on Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

At BKFC 27 back in August 2022, Page suffered defeat at the hands of Mike Perry. After six rounds of punishing action, Perry was declared the winner via majority decision.

‘MVP’ is yet to make his return to combat sports. His last MMA fight saw him lose to Logan Storley via split-decision at Bellator 281. The exhausting bout was for the Interim Bellator Welterweight Championship.

Prior to the Storley loss, Page had been riding high on an impressive six-fight winning streak. His next MMA clash is set for next month, where he will lock horns with Goiti Yamauchi on the main card of Bellator 292.

“100 Percent” – Michael ‘Venom’ Page Talks BKFC Return

During a recent interaction with the media at Bellator 291, Page shared his thoughts on his BKFC debut. Despite the disappointing result, ‘Venom’ enjoyed his time there and, as a combat athlete, takes pride in tackling new challenges.

“Fun fight, fun night,” Page said. “Everyone’s controversial about the decision, I don’t really care. For me, I’ll go and do it. I’m a combat artist you know, give me a challenge I’m going to figure it out. It’s different, very very different. Every graze causes an effect whereas here [MMA] you kind of have to hit clean. It’s almost like you have elbows for hands. Everything you put out there is damaging and I had to really top it out that night, and I enjoyed it.”

A natural born striker, Page’s Karate background has blossomed into a diverse blend of boxing, kickboxing, and Kung Fu on the feet. Always eager to expand his fighting horizons and learn, ‘MVP’ readily confirmed he’d like another crack at bare knuckle fighting down the line.

“100 percent yes,” Page confirmed regarding a return to BKFC. “Bellator’s cool so I’m staying here for now, but 100 percent yes.”

