Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s Next Bellator Fight Date & Opponent Revealed

Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Michael ‘Venom’ Page will face surging grappling specialist Goiti Yamauchi in his return.

Bellator announced the Bellator 292 addition of Page/Yamauchi via a press release on Tuesday. Bellator 292 takes place on March 10th in San Jose, CA, and is headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson.

Page returns after a brief stint in bare-knuckle boxing last year against Mike Perry. He lost his Bare Knuckle FC debut against Perry in a back-and-forth war via majority decision.

Page’s last Bellator fight came against Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title, losing via split decision. Storley’s wrestling control throughout the 15-minute affair left Page with little answers in the cage.

Before the close loss to Storley, Page won six straight, including finishes over Derek Anderson and Shinsho Anzai. He also got revenge against Douglas Lima at Bellator 267, winning via split decision.

Page will face another grappling challenge in the form of Yamauchi. After an up-and-down start to his Bellator career, he’s won three straight, including recent finishes over Neiman Gracie and Levan Chokheli.

The Pace/Yamauchi winner could move one step closer to a potential welterweight title show. Yaroslav Amosov will return to unify the belt against Storley later this year.

In addition to Page/Yamauchi, the promotion also announced Julius Anglickas’ return against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Unbeaten Bobby Seronio III will face Alberto Garcia on the undercard.

