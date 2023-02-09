Mike Perry Announces Bare Knuckle FC Return

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry will return to Bare Knuckle FC to headline an April 29th event against a to-be-determined opponent.

Perry announced the news of his next BKFC booking during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

Perry’s opponent has yet to be named for his return fight, as he announced in the interview with Ariel Helwani. He hasn’t fought in BKFC since a majority decision win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page last year.

Perry will be the backup fighter for the upcoming Jake Paul/Tommy Fury boxing match later this month. After Fury’s press conference absence on Wednesday, speculation grew surrounding Perry possibly stepping in to face Paul.

As of this writing, Perry is still on track to show up in Saudi Arabia a few days before the fight in the event of a last-minute hiccup from either Paul or Fury.

Zuffa LLC

After an up-and-down run in the UFC, Perry has made a name for himself in BKFC. He won his BKFC debut against Julian Lane last February before a win over Page in August.

Immediately following his UFC release, Perry earned a split decision victory over Michael Seals at a Triller Triad Combat event in Nov. 2021. Before that, he lost four of his final five fights in the UFC.

Perry’s opponent is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The venue and location for the April 29th event have yet to be revealed by the promotion.

