Mike Perry Downplays Jake Paul’s Win Over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul surprised a lot of fight fans when he defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva in his last boxing bout, but Mike Perry wasn’t particularly impressed by what he saw from either fighter.

Perry first made a name for himself during a nearly five-year run in the UFC which ended in 2021 after suffering back-to-back losses to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez. “Platinum” only waited a few months before embarking on the next phase of his combat sports career by competing for Triad Combat, and in 2022 he earned a pair of wins for Bare Knuckle FC.

The 31-year-old is preparing to serve as the official backup for the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, which is set to take place on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Paul scored the biggest victory of his boxing career when he earned a unanimous decision over former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva in his last fight, but Perry told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin that Silva was hardly at the peak of his powers for that matchup.

“Beating Silva was – You know, I didn’t see the Silva that I thought I might see in that fight,” Perry said. “And you know, that’s not the Silva that I know, that all the fans that know Silva love. He’s been on a downfall at the end of his UFC career, and it was just boxing. I know he beat Julio César Chávez Jr. or something and I didn’t see that fight. You know, sizes and things, there’s lot of details that go into this.”

Perry Feels Paul Didn’t “Bring The Action”

Silva was the most significant win of Paul’s boxing career but not his first over a former MMA champion, as “The Problem Child” has also knocked out Ben Askren and holds a pair of wins over Tyron Woodley.

Even though Paul has beaten some notable names from the MMA world during his time as a boxer, Perry wasn’t especially impressed by the win against Silva and thinks that he presents a challenge the 26-year-old hasn’t faced yet.

Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision last October.

“I wasn’t too impressed with Jake’s ability to run away and cower and feint a lot and not really bring the action. He’s a tough kid, he’s got some muscles on him and he’s working out. But there’s something that I have that he doesn’t.

“And it’s more than just experience, you know it’s my chin too. And my grit, and my will to give to the fight, to the entertainment. How I’ve been training myself lately has been this thought of entertainment. If people are at sparring watching me fight, I’m like ‘Okay, I need to make this entertaining.’ I need to not just run away and hide and try to like play pussy foot, paddy cake. You know I go in and I get gritty and dirty, and I make the fight fun and nasty.”

If Perry does want a shot at Paul, there is a chance that he ends up stepping into the ring with him on February 26. Paul and Fury have already been scheduled to fight on two previous occasions, but Fury ended up pulling out of the first booking for medical reasons and the second one because of visa issues.

