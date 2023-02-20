Mike Tyson Claims Conor McGregor Is A “Beautiful Guy” Outside Of His MMA “Gimmick”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has appeared to suggest that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is somewhat misunderstood by the masses.

Through his career in mixed martial arts and ongoing presence on the sport’s grandest stage, McGregor has cemented himself as not only MMA’s biggest superstar, but one of the most prominent names in sport, period.

While that’s no doubt been down to his success inside the Octagon, which includes simultaneous championship glory at both featherweight and lightweight, the Irishman has also proven to have a penchant for controversy, be it through his words or questionable actions.

I don’t make the rules baby I break them. https://t.co/kmgYMkyaGZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 28, 2022

In terms of moments that have drawn negative attention in the sport, perhaps most prominent is McGregor’s consistent and much-debated trash talk. While some of his lines have provided humor, others have brought about accusations of racism, as well as criticism for bringing family and religion into feuds.

And beyond MMA, McGregor has appeared in mainstream headlines owing to a number of legal infractions. That includes multiple allegations of assault, one of which saw footage emerge of the UFC star striking an elderly man who refused to drink his whiskey.

But despite McGregor’s real-life actions leaving a lot to be desired, another of combat sports’ biggest names believes he is a “beautiful guy” outside of the “gimmick” he puts on.

Tyson: ‘Rich Fighters Like McGregor Have A Gimmick’

Throughout MMA’s history, and in particular the UFC’s, there’s consistently been polarizing characters. Many develop a persona in order to better attract eyeballs and sell their fights.

While Chael Sonnen marks a notable example, perhaps the most prominent in recent times is Colby Covington, who has presented himself as a brash, outspoken, and controversial figure on the microphone.

And during a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion appeared to suggest that McGregor employed a similar approach during his rise to fame. That’s in spite of the Irishman’s antics beyond the realms of MMA arguably suggesting otherwise.

“You have to have a gimmick… It’s real, but it’s a gimmick,” Tyson said. “The only guys that have all the money have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold, it’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy.”

While McGregor’s personality has been largely kept to social media comments and interactions since he suffered a gruesome leg break in 2021, that will be changing soon enough.

Currently, the Dublin native is in Las Vegas for the filming of this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, which will see McGregor coach opposite lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

At the season’s culmination, the “Notorious” star is expected to share the Octagon with the former three-time Bellator titleholder in what promises to be a high-drawing pay-per-view event.

Quote h/t MiddleEasy.