Fighters React To Alexander Hernandez Defeating Jim Miller

The main card of UFC Fight Night 219 opened with an entertaining lightweight scrap that saw Alexander Hernandez earn a hard-fought unanimous decision over Jim Miller.

Originally scheduled to face Gabriel Benitez, Miller didn’t seem particularly fazed by the late change of opponent considering his aggression in the opening round. The 39-year-old had success walking forward on Hernandez with combinations, but “The Great Ape” stayed composed in order to land his own shots.

Hernandez started the second frame considerably more aggressive than the first, and he managed to keep “A-10” on the fence for the first couple minutes of the round. Miller’s counter punching and leg kicks did start to add up as things went on, but heading into the third round the fight still appeared up for grabs.

The final round saw both lightweights have moments of success, and perhaps the most significant moment of the fight occurred in the final minute when Miller took Hernandez’s back and looked for a rear naked choke.

“The Great Ape” escaped the position before closing out the fight with some ground and pound, and Hernandez ended up walking away as the victor on the scorecards.

Fighters React To Hernandez Vs. Miller

The lightweight bout provided plenty of action to open the UFC Fight Night 219 main card, and more than a few fighters shared their thoughts on the matchup.

I really like Hernandez’s strike selection and mixing of it #UFCVegas69 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 19, 2023

Take a bow @JimMiller_155 Hernandez was awesome also but to still be going at such a pace at 40 is very impressive. — michael (@bisping) February 19, 2023

Jim Miller is a Legend — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 19, 2023

Small but interesting tidbit, Hernandez is out jabbing Miller from an inside foot position out of an opposite stance. Consistently. That's actually pretty impressive.#UFCVegas69 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 19, 2023

Jim Miller and Alex Hernandez is a banger — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2023

