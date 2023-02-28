MMA Coach And Students Offer To Stand Guard For Drag Show After It Gets Cancelled Due To Threats Of Violence

An MMA coach and his students recently offered to guard a restaurant hosting a drag show in West Virginia.

A brunch drag show at a West Virginia restaurant was recently cancelled owing to a litany of threats made against the establishment. The restaurant in question was the Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, located in Triadelphia, West Virginia. S&S Productions, a LGBTQ+ production company, served as the organizers of the event.

After receiving an alarming number of violent threats regarding the event, S&S decided to cancel all together. The group explained the situation in a Facebook post, highlighting public safety as a key reason behind the decision.

This establishment is only a few miles away from MMA teacher Jonathan Haught’s combat studio, Ohio Valley MMA.

Appalled by the pressure placed on the company to back out, Haught has now offered to step in should they wish to conduct the event at a later date.

“The Basis Of This Is Ignorance” – MMA Coach Speaks Out On Drag Show Threats

Jonathan Haught has since confirmed that should S&S Productions return to the area, they will be safeguarded by him and his students. He made clear he was not afraid to take on any potential attackers at such an event.

“I’m not afraid to stand up to people, and I train to fight people all day, every day, so if somebody really wants to attack somebody, let them attack me instead,” Haught said. “Don’t attack the drag queens.”

Haught went on to confirm his and his students’ volunteer status should the cancelled event move forward.

“I volunteer myself and my fighters to stand guard so that people can do exactly what they want to do,” Haught said.

According to Haught, the discrimination companies like S&S Productions face stems from political ignorance.

“The basis of this is ignorance,” he said. “The politicians that fight against drag shows, they’ve never been to a drag show.”

