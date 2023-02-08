MMA Coach John Kavanagh Offers To Train Ireland’s National Police Service

Conor McGregor‘s longtime MMA coach, John Kavanagh, recently offered his services to Irish law enforcement.

The President of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association responded to a tweet from Simon Harris. Harris, the Minister for Justice of Ireland, tweeted about the busy week he has ahead of him. His schedule includes meetings to discuss domestic and sexual violence, as well as new laws and sentences for offenders.

In response, Kavanagh suggested giving the Gardaí, Ireland’s National Police and Security Service, more extensive combat training. The seasoned coach even offered to provide his own training services for free.

“Give @gardainfo the physical skills to deal with aggressive resisting bad guys. I’m happy to give my time and experience for free,” Kavanagh wrote.

John Kavanagh’s Most Famous Pupil Gearing Up For Return

After more than 18 months away from the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s return is finally in sight. ‘The Notorious’ will coach opposite lightweight star Michael Chandler on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter this year. After that, the pair are expected to meet in the cage at 170lbs.

For now, an exact date for the Irishman’s next fight is unclear. First, he will need to re-enter the USADA testing pool and stay in it for six months, during which he must produce at least two clean tests. Once that’s out of the way, the UFC‘s most recognizable star will be cleared for action.

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh.

Conor McGregor has not fought since his catastrophic leg injury back at UFC 264 in July 2021. The setback cost him his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Needless to say, he will need John Kavanagh’s continued tutelage to shake off the ring rust if he wants to get the better of ‘Iron’ come bell time.

