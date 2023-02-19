MMA Fighter Spencer Offering Free Classes For Teens At New Gym

An MMA fighter in England is aiming to provide a positive outlet for local teenagers through free classes at the gym he recently opened.

Sam Spencer started training MMA in 2010 and later went on to make his pro debut in 2014, but frequent injuries made “Smooth” consider other ways to stay involved in the sport without always being able to compete himself.

“I loved it but I had l terrible luck with getting injured to the point where eight or nine years after going professional, I wanted to try something else that helped others and meant I wasn’t constantly relying on being uninjured,” Spencer told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Spencer has been fighting professionally since 2014.

The 29-year-old’s dream of having his own gym was realized when he opened Smooth Combat Academy in Bury. Spencer and his father spent roughly six weeks renovating the space with the help of friends, and the gym already has 40 adult members that regularly attend classes.

“It Kind Of Brings The Shy Kids Up”

“Smooth” was thrilled with how quickly the gym’s membership grew, and it didn’t take long for Spencer to prioritize offering free classes for teenagers to attend as well.

“I don’t want any barriers to entry, especially for kids…This is an inclusive and safe environment for people, regardless of their background or athletic abilities and something that I found personally helped improve my confidence as a child.

Smooth Combat Academy now offers free classes twice a week for teens ranging from 12 to 17-years-old, and Spencer hopes to generate community funding for the gym’s heat and electric costs during the hours when those classes are held.

Spencer’s Smooth Combat Academy in Bury, Greater Manchester, England.

“There can be a stigma surrounding fighting, that it is too aggressive, or the fighting skills picked up may be used negatively but from years of experience, it kind of brings the shy kids up and humbles the arrogant. “

After a successful pro debut in 2014, Spencer went 4-0 before being submitted in the first loss of his career. The 29-year-old is currently 6-4 overall and has competed for top UK promotions such as Full Contact Contender and Cage Warriors, where “Smooth” suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in 2022.

