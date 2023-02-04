MMA Fighters Trap And Ashlee Gambino Stay Strong After Tragedy

A pair of MMA fighters from Las Vegas are doing their best to remain positive after their family has experienced an extremely difficult few months.

Trap and Ashlee Gambino tragically lost their 3-year-old daughter Katana Rose to acute Leukemia in November. Katana’s death would have been a horrible tragedy under any circumstances, but it was made all the worse by the sudden turn of health that revealed the undiagnosed condition.

“I noticed she just didn’t look right so we rushed her to the ER,” Trap told Fox 5 Vegas. “It happened so fast I don’t even see her unhealthy, it’s hard to comprehend she actually has cancer because she was so healthy.”

Katana arrived in the hospital on Sunday night, but her heart stopped three times on Monday, November 28th, and doctors were unable to revive her.

“The Power Of Love Is Stronger Than Anything”

Losing a child as suddenly as they did was difficult enough for the pair of MMA fighters, but things only got worse for the couple a month after Katana’s death.

Ashlee was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, which is an incurable condition that doctors said would give the 31-year-old between five to ten years to live. Even in the face of such terrible news immediately after their daughter’s death, the couple have done their best to remain strong.

Ashlee and Trap Gambino.

“If our story helps anyone, [that’s] something positive from it,” Ashlee said. “The power of love is stronger than anything, if people can see that and use that no matter what it’s really important.”

The Las Vegas-based couple both have one fight recorded on their respective amateur MMA records. Ashlee was stopped in the second round of a women’s flyweight bout against Christina Diaz in 2018, while Trap suffered a TKO loss to Arthur Suggs in 2021.

What’s your reaction to this story about a pair of MMA fighters that are battling through tremendous adversity?