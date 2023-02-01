MMA Legends Set To Honor Fedor Emelianenko At Bellator 290

Bellator CEO Scott Coker recently revealed a star-studded host of MMA legends who will be at Bellator 290.

Longtime MMA heavyweight GOAT-contender Fedor Emelianenko will headline Bellator 290 on Saturday, February 4. ‘The Last Emperor’ will challenge Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader for the gold. The pair last fought at Bellator 214 in January 2019, where Bader emerged victorious via TKO just 35 seconds into the first round.

Since then, Bader has lost and regained the belt in a rollercoaster run in the promotion, eating losses to Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson and beating the likes of Lyoto Machida and Valentin Moldavsky.

Emelianenko, meanwhile, has fought twice since the Bader loss, besting Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Timothy Johnson. The Russian star did not fight once in 2022.

UFC Icons Among The Legends Set To Honor Fedor Emelianenko

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Scott Coker revealed that Josh Barnett, Mark Coleman, Randy Couture, Renzo Gracie, Royce Gracie, Dan Henderson, Matt Hughes, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell, Frank Shamrock, and Chael Sonnen will be at Bellator 290. The star-studded collective, several of whom have faced Emelianenko in the cage, will be on hand to honor the career of the living legend after the dust settles against Bader.

Scott Coker tells @arielhelwani on The MMA Hour that the following MMA Legends will honour the career of Fedor Emelianenko after his fight with Ryan Bader at @BellatorMMA 290 on Saturday night #Bellator290 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/YBoGUvmGad — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) February 1, 2023

The likes of Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, and Rampage Jackson were key figures in the growth of the UFC‘s popularity in the noughties. Interestingly, despite the array of former UFC Champions on offer, Emelianenko himself has never stepped foot in the Octagon.

During Brock Lesnar’s UFC Heavyweight Championship reign, Dana White and ‘The Last Emperor’ did enter negotiations for him to join. Much to the dismay of fans, however, the Lesnar/Emelianenko dream clash never came to fruition.

In 2023, Emelianenko is widely argued to be the greatest MMA fighter ever to have not competed in the UFC.

Do you think Fedor Emelianenko will be able to get revenge against Ryan Bader?