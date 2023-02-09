MMA & Muay Thai Fighter Murdered In Apparent Las Vegas Dispute

Professional MMA and Muay Thai fighter Anthony Castrejon was killed last week in Las Vegas after being struck in an apparent dispute.

Castrejon, a 32-year-old who trained out of the One Kick’s Gym, died whilst surrounded by his loved ones at University Medical Center. He arrived at the facility in critical condition having suffered a heavy blow to the head.

Per the North Las Vegas Police Department’s arrest report, an individual allegedly attacked the fighter with a metal pole last Friday evening. The assault, which left Castrejon bleeding from the head and ears, took place on the sidewalk at East Owens Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

The report, which was released but largely redacted by the North Las Vegas Justice Court, notes that two men have been arrested in connection with Castrejon’s death.

19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and grand larceny of a firearm, while 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez faces charges of suspicion of accessory to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and accessory to grand larceny of a firearm.

While details about what led to the fatal blow remain limited, it’s believed that the 32-year-old was struck after becoming involved in a dispute.

Anthony Castrejon has passed away 💔 pic.twitter.com/MfDhxkwYoj — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 7, 2023

With that, the Muay Thai community in Vegas and combat sports landscape as a whole has been in mourning.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Las Vegas’ One Kick’s Gym paid tribute to Castrejon, whom he accepted into the training facility as a troubled child aged 13. Nick Blomgren credited his student’s fight career before alluding to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to aid the deceased athlete’s family in medical and funeral costs.

“Anthony Castrejon AKA ‘Pretty Boy’ has passed away. He was like a son to me, I raised him in the gym from the age of 13. He was a troubled kid, I promised to make him a champion if he stayed out of trouble!” Blomgren recalled. “He won multiple titles and (was) one of the best head kickers out of One Kick’s Gym till this day! OKG is helping fundraise funeral cost to help his family cover funeral arrangements! Please donate whatever you can. We would appreciate the help! Thanks everyone for all the love and support.”

On Tuesday, Castrejon’s friends, family, and fellow fighters gathered at his gym to mourn the untimely passing. That included former UFC fighter Steve Cantwell, who told the Las Vegas Review Journal that “he had more head-kick knockouts than anybody I know personally,” while reminiscing on the life and career of “Pretty Boy.”

Killed MMA & Muay Thai Fighter Appeared In Bellator & On UFC Fight Pass

As well as coaching, Castrejon was predominately a Muay Thai fighter. In the striking-only sport, he fought 12 times as a professional and amassed a 7-4-1 record, per BoxRec. His exploits in the ring included five knockout victories.

Castrejon notably competed on UFC Fight Pass at the second Triumphant Muay Thai event in late 2017. The One Kick’s affiliate suffered a controversial TKO loss after an apparent slip was deemed as a knockdown.

The fight-ending sequence came after Castrejon had floored Travis Clay with a head kick, a move he became renowned for throughout his career.

A wild 2nd round between Travis Clay and Anthony Castrejon ended in controversy at #Triumphant Muay Thai 2 on #UFCFIGHTPASS!

Knockdown or slip? pic.twitter.com/SvDgjShFU5 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 3, 2018

In addition to his exploits in Muay Thai, Castrejon also tried his hand in mixed martial arts. In September 2017, after going 1-1 as a professional, “Pretty Boy” fought under the prominent banner of Bellator MMA.

On the card, which was headlined by Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire, Castrejon suffered a first-round knockout loss to Daniel Gonzalez.