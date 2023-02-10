MMA News today (02/10/23): Islam Makhachev weighs in on ‘smart’ Conor McGregor’s next fight, CTE expert claims Power Slap could be death sentence for participants and more

Welcome to MMA News today, a new daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 10, 2023:

Islam Makhachev weighs in on why ‘smart’ Conor McGregor chose Michael Chandler as his comeback opponent

A foremost CTE expert launches a scathing attack on Dana White’s Power Slap League

Lauro Sanko’s entry into UFC commentary, and more.

Islam Makhachev: Conor McGregor ‘smart’ to pick Michael Chandler as opponent

Islam Makhachev was a guest on the Daniel Cormier Check-In interview ahead of the UFC 284 super fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.



Makhachev and Cormier, teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy, spoke about a variety of topics including why Conor McGregor chose Michael Chandler as his next opponent, Alexander Volkanovski’s wrestling pedigree, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post-retirement routine and more.



Cormier played Makhachev a clip of Michael Chandler predicting that Alexander Volkanovski would eke out a decision at UFC 284 by nullifying his wrestling.



In response, Makhachev shot down Michael Chandler’s comments and questioned his recent record.

“I don’t care what this guy [Michael Chandler] says. This guy has a big money fight [against Conor McGregor], let him enjoy.”

He continued, “[Chandler] is very smart. He lost his last three fights to [earn the] fight [against] McGregor. Very smart.”

Makhachev then went on to claim that Conor McGregor is also smart for choosing Michael Chandler as his next opponent, given that both of them have lost three of their last four fights.

“They have same streak. Last four fights, they’ve lost 3 times brother. This is so smart. Look how he [Chandler] fights brother, like crazy. When people watch the fight, they think he never trains. He comes [to fight] like he’s from the street. Go crazy and that’s it. One round and he’s finished.



And McGregor [is] smart too. He looked at this fight [against Chandler] and saw that ‘this guy is going to [get] tired, I can beat him’ and chose the small guy.”

Makhachev then doubled down on his take by claiming that McGregor could have instead chosen to fight against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush or others, but cherry-picked the Michael Chandler match-up for a reason.



You can watch the entertaining interview in full, below:

CTE Expert claims that Dana White’s Power Slap League could be a death sentence for participants

Dr. Bennet Omalu (L) speaks out strongly against Dana White’s Power Slap League (Image credits: Boston Globe, Australia Men’s Health)

Dr. Bennet Omalu, a foremost CTE expert who conducted thorough research on the relationship between American football and head trauma, has spoken out strongly against Dana White‘s Power Slap League.



Dr. Omalu did not mince his words when asked about the Power Slap League, slating it as “very dumb, very stupid and unsafe.”

He went on claim that participants could “die or suffer catastrophic brain damage and become a vegetable.”



He also weighed in on Dana White, TBS – the channel that telecasts the show – and more. You can read the full article here.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Mark Zuckerberg in VR involves surprisingly clean technique, head movement and a takedown!

It is well publicized that Mark Zuckerberg is a MMA afficionado. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago when he bought out all the tickets to a UFC Fight Night at the Performance Institute to secure private audience.

So when UFC featherweight champion and one half of the UFC 284 main event Alexander Volkanovski stopped by Meta studios a year ago, Zuckerberg couldn’t resist asking for a friendly duel.

Except, it wasn’t a conventional sparring session. It took place in the Metaverse between the VR avatars of the two men.



You can watch the sparring session footage here.

P.S You’d be surprised at Mark Zuckerberg’s moves.

Lauro Sanko on having people take a ‘blonde chick’ like her seriously after UFC commentary bow

Laura Sanko making her UFC commentary debut alongside Michael Bisping and John Gooden (Image credits: Instagram)

Lauro Sanko recently opened up on her journey from fighting to the UFC commentary desk on Sean O’Malley’s TimboSugarShow.



Sanko, who made her UFC color commentary bow this past weekend at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, revealed that she had been desperate for an opportunity to commentate fights for a number of years now.



“This is just something I’ve been campaigning for. For like five years out loud, longer in my head. I was like ‘this is something I know I could do.’ But when I first had the thought in my head it felt impossible if I’m being honest with you, ’cause I didn’t fight in the UFC,” she said.

She also alluded to how she had been typecast as a typical ‘blonde chick’ in the past and how that made it harder for fans to take her seriously as an MMA analyst worth her salt.



You can watch the full interview below and if you want a condensed version, you can read a transcript with the best bits here!