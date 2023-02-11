MMA News Today (2/11/23): Latest on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Jose Aldo’s Boxing debut & more

Welcome to MMA News today for Saturday, February 11, 2023. It’s FIGHT NIGHT and we’re just hours away from the big UFC 284 pay-per-view from Perth, Australia.

MMANews.com will have full coverage of UFC 284, including live results, highlights of post-fight Octagon interviews, the post-show media scrum and our Positives/Negatives feature on Sunday morning.

Here are the the top stories our readers are enjoying from the past 24 hours:

UFC Contracts

The terms of UFC’s fighter contracts remain a hot topic of conversation and there’s no sign of this slowing down. A long-running antitrust lawsuit and messy disputes over fighter pay have plagued the world’s top MMA organization financially and in the realm of public opinion.

John S. Nash of Bloody Elbow has a new report that future UFC contracts will include an arbitration clause, which would lead potential disputes to be settled through an arbitration process instead of costly litigation. In the ongoing tug-of-war between UFC and fighters, this change has pros and cons that we explore here:

Jose Aldo’s Wins Boxing Debut

MMA legend Jose Aldo cruised to a decisive victory in his professional boxing debut. He defeated Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano in a six-round fight under the Shooto Brazil Boxing banner. The event took place on Friday night from Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Crowd loving every punch thrown#ShootoBoxing pic.twitter.com/mhIeEzPj4i — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Aldo’s next fight is already lined up. He’ll step back in the ring on April 1 against fellow UFC vet Jeremy Stephens in an event promoted by Gamebred Boxing.

More on Jose Aldo’s pro boxing debut

McGregor vs. Chandler Location

Finally, we’ve got a minor update on a potential location for Conor McGregor‘s return to the Octagon. McGregor’s first fight since UFC 264 (July 2021) is expected to take place in the second half of 2023.

UFC President Dana White discussed potential host venues during a new interview with Fanatics View. White named AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), Madison Square Garden (NYC), the T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) and “massive stadium in London” as possibilities.

Read Dana White’s quotes about the location for McGregor vs. Chandler

That’s all for now. Enjoy UFC 284 tonight and we’ll see you back here tomorrow for the next MMA News today rundown.